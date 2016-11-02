The Japanese government funding agency JICA is keen to extend its association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) beyond Phase III, a senior official of the agency said.

The Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India office Takema Sakamoto said there is a need for huge capacity expansion in public transportation and the agency is likely to discuss further association with the Delhi Metro.

“For public transportation, we need huge capacity and that is why we are now discussing further extension for the Delhi Metro even after the phase III. The DMRC is likely to request for support for the phase IV very soon," Mr. Sakamoto said.

JICA has been supporting DMRC's metro project since phase I construction in 1997. PTI