Alumnus runs fostering service in the U.K.

In order to create a favourable environment for foster care in India through advocacy and networking, Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based Rainbow Fostering Services Ltd., run by its alumni Aijaz Ahmed, who did his post-graduation in social work in 1990.

Collaboration

“The collaboration will provide support to the Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research [CECDR] at Jamia Millia Islamia in setting up a national resource centre in foster care in India,” said CECDR director Prof. Zubair Meenai.

The U.K.-based organization will help Jamia develop capacity for childcare professionals in the area of foster care through training, field and exposure visits, distance mode courses, seminars and workshops.

Stating that 30 million children in India are waiting to be adopted, Mr. Ahmad said if steps are not taken to address this issue, many children may fall prey to trafficking, prostitution and other criminal activities.

Diverse families

To begin with, 10 families will be identified for the pilot foster care project in an appropriate location in the country.

These will come from diverse religious, class and caste constituencies, and tested for larger engagement in the future in the area of foster care, a concept that is still to take-off in India.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad said he was hopeful that the MoU will go a long way in generating an enabling environment for such children.

The joint effort will also help establish and advocate for development of standards of foster care in India, learning from the U.K. example, which has well-established tradition in foster care.

