Jamia gets High-Performance Computing laboratory

A High-Performance Computing (HPC) laboratory was inaugurated at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday, coinciding with the launch of the week-long GIAN course on theories of relativity by Radounae Gannouji of Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaiso, Chile.

The laboratory, sponsored by the Science and Engineering Board of the Department of Science and Technology (SERB-DST), was inaugurated at the Centre for Theoretical Physics (CTP) by Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad.

He said the high-end laboratory will benefit scores of researchers, who can now access such facilities easily and use the system to do do better research.

Meanwhile, over 50 faculty members, scholars and students from various universities across the country participated Prof. Gannouji’s course titled, “On the Viability of Theories Beyond Einstein’s General Relativity”.

Cultures and science

Prof Gannouji, a researcher in general relativity and theoretical cosmology, was born in Morocco, and educated in France, Italy and Japan. He said cultures impact science in their own way. He said unlike his native country of France, which was all about mathematics, Italy had a more physical approach to things. And all these experiences enhanced his understanding of the subject.

Jamia said the course was timely and will prove to be a pre-requisite for the upcoming BRICS 2018 conference in South Africa, which is on the same topic as the course.