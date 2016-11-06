Jain visits Bhalswa

Public Works Department and Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the Bhalswa landfill on Saturday before announcing that the government was working with the three civic bodies to improve conditions at the site. Mr. Jain, who also heads an inter-ministerial panel to combat air pollution and the management of slid waste, admitted that the dumping site was a major contributor to air pollution in the Capital. “The civic body has asked for 15 to 20 days to douse the fires following which we may use 50 to 60 per cent of the garbage for road construction. The rest will be used in a waste-to-energy plant.” As reported by The Hindu earlier, the government will inspect landfill sites over the coming days. — Staff Reporter