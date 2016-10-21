Jain directs all city hospitals to ensure premises are fireproof

Directive came following the Bhubaneswar hospital fire in which 21 people were killed.FIle photo

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday held a meeting with Delhi hospital authorities and directed them to implement a slew of measures to ensure that their premises stay “fireproof”.

The directive came following the Bhubaneswar hospital fire in which 21 people were killed on Monday.

Mr. Jain asked all Delhi hospitals — both government (State as well as Centre) and private — to have clear passage on staircases, roofs and corridors.

“All open areas in the hospitals should be free from encroachment as a measure for fire safety. Compliance with Fire Department’s NOC conditions is to be ensured on war footing by all hospitals in the Capital,” said the Minister.

A joint committee of the Fire Department, PWD and Health Department has also been directed to inspect all hospitals within seven days for fire safety preparedness. Installations or repair works, wherever required, is to be completed in within 10 days.

The Minister has also asked the fire service to send in a list of requirements for safety preparedness in dispensaries and a committee is to be formed — including representatives from PWD, Health and Finance Department — which will submit a report on how to clean any contamination waste.

“Within a month, the Fire Department is scheduled to do a final check of all hospitals in Delhi for fire safety preparedness and Laser temperature meters will be installed in hospitals as a measure to prevent short circuits,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in a release issued on Wednesday, said it reviewed its fire preparedness on October 19 this year.

“AIIMS fire preparedness is in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Fire Services Act,” the release noted.