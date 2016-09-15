Delhi Health Minister assures residents, says govt. looking into deaths

Chikungunya in itself is not fatal and there is no need to panic, the Union and State Health Ministers reiterated on Wednesday.

“The recent deaths being attributed to chikungunya can’t have been caused by the vector-borne viral disease. There is no need to panic,” said Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda.

Doctors, too, say that chikungunya, which is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, isn’t a killer. This is, however, the same mosquito that transmits the zika and dengue virus.

Mosquitoes transmitting chikungunya bite during the day. The initial symptoms of the disease are headaches and joint pain.

Although chikungunya isn’t fatal, there is no vaccination for the disease at the moment.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, meanwhile, added that the government would probe why there were so many deaths due to chikungunya in one hospital. “If a person suffers from chikungunya, he/she will test positive for about six months. What is a matter of concern is how so many people died of chikungunya in Delhi. We will look into why there have been chikungunya deaths in one hospital,” he said.

“I again appeal to people to not panic. They must get admitted to a hospital only when doctors ask them to,” Mr. Jain added.

Dr. K. K. Aggarwal of the Indian Medical Association explained that those with an underlying medical condition were the worst hit this season. “Children, elderly and those with heart complaints and underlying medical conditions are under tremendous strain in case they test positive for dengue/chikungunya,’’ said Dr. Aggarwal.

Exercise caution: doctors

Explaining the recent deaths at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Atul Gogia, who is consultant (Department of Medicine) here, said: “The patients who came to us were already unwell. The condition of one confirmed chikungunya patient deteriorated and he suffered multiple organ failure. Within the next 24 hours, the same course was seen in three more patients, leading to their death. All these patients were men over 60 years of age. Of these, one had diabetes, while two others had a history of hypertension, while the fourth had no history of pre-existing disease.”

Doctors, however, cautioned those who have steered clear of the disease till now. According to doctors, there is no harm making an extra effort to prevent mosquito bites.

To do so, you must ensure there are no containers with standing water in or around your house as stagnant water is the breeding ground for these mosquitoes.

Also, wear long-sleeved shirts and full pants. If that is not possible, use ample amounts of sunscreen and mosquito repellents. Further, you may choose to sleep inside mosquito nets and spray insect repellents in your room.