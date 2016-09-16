Irresponsible pleadings by lawyers, and litigants signing just about anything prepared by their counsels have added to the misery of the judges in deciding the maintenance to be paid by one spouse to the other as the parties do not reveal their true income, the Delhi High Court has held.

A Bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Pratibha Rani rued that truthful income of the parties never surfaces and the courts have to rely on guess work and several other factors to compute the maintenance.

The Bench was deciding the petition of a woman claiming maintenance from her estranged husband. The Family Court had decided the maintenance while noting that the man was not revealing his true income.

Relying on High Court’s judgment in a 2007 case titled Bharat Hedge Vs Saroj Hegde, the Bench said, “Unfortunately, in India, parties do not truthfully reveal their income. For self-employed persons or persons employed in the unorganised sector, truthful income never surfaces. Tax avoidance is the norm. Tax compliance is the exception in this country. Therefore, in determining interim maintenance, there cannot be mathematical exactitude. The court has to take a general view.”

“Of late, irresponsible pleadings by lawyers, and litigants just about signing anything prepared by the lawyers has added to the misery of the judges,” said the Bench.

The court also held that Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, under which the woman had sought maintenance, is “beneficent in nature and the power is exercised by the court not only out of compassion, but also by way of judicial duty so that the indigent spouse may not suffer at the instance of the affluent spouse”. The legislature, in its discretion, has not fixed any guideline regarding ceiling limit of maintenance, pendente lite, as in the case of Divorce Act or Parsi Marriage Act.”