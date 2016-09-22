Colleagues of the deceased initiate online campaign against dowry

The Delhi Police has arrested the parents-in-law of Ritu Bangoti, an anaesthetist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre here, in connection with her death at her residence in IP Extension last week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rishi Pal said Ghanshyam Singh and Leena Bangoti, parents of Ritu’s husband Brijesh Bangoti were arrested on Tuesday night.

Brijesh, a pilot with Air India, was arrested earlier in the dowry harassment case that was registered after Ritu’s family accused her in-laws’ of torture.

Colleagues initiate online petition

Doctors from Lady Hardinge Medical College, meanwhile, have initiated an online petition against the practice of demanding dowry.

Dr. Bangoti, took her life by injecting a fluid, the police said. She got married to Brajesh on May 5, 2013. The couple have a two year-old daughter.

Ritu’s father, D.S. Bhandari, said she was threatened by her in-laws and harassed for dowry, despite being given Rs. 6 lakh.

“Ritu’s in-laws had not spoken to her in a month and did not let her meet her daughter. They alleged she was neglecting her household responsibilities due to her job,” said Bhandari.

Ritu’s brother Vinod Bhandari, too, said she often complained of mistreatment.