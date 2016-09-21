: A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded in one-day judicial custody the man who had allegedly thrown ink at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Lieutenant-Governor’s office on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh remanded Brajesh Shukla in judicial custody till Wednesday when the police produced him before the court.

The counsel for the accused also moved a bail application, which the court scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Allegations refuted

In the application, the accused submitted that the allegations against him were false.

There was no need to keep the accused in custody as the investigation of the case was over, the application said.

Shukla had on Monday claimed that he was “angered” by Mr. Sisodia’s “visuals of enjoying Finland” as the Capital reeled under the dengue and chikungunya outbreak.

Mr. Sisodia had gone to Finland on an official tour to assess the country’s education system.

He was speaking to reporters when the accused had thrown ink at him.

The police have booked him under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 ( insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.