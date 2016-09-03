Travel blues:The few private buses that plied in Gurgaon on Friday were extremely crowded.— Photo: Manoj Kumar

Most inter-city DTC buses also stayed off the roads in Gurgaon

The call for a nationwide strike against alleged “anti-labour” policies of the Central government had a partial impact on the Gurgaon-Manesar-Bawal industrial region, though banking and public transport services were badly affected.

The industrial region boasts an estimated 10,000 industrial units ranging from automobile, pharmaceutical and rubber plants to garments factories. Mostly automobile companies, approximately 1,500 small, medium and large factories in the region, were hit due to the strike, while it was business as usual at over 2,500 garments and pharmaceutical companies here.

Only one manufacturing plants of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at Manesar remained closed. The remaining three plants, including the one at Gurgaon, were operational. “It was probably due to lack of communication and initiative on part of the trade unions that the Gurgaon plant union did not take part in the strike. However, Hero Motocorp and Honda were affected,” said Amit Akash, an activist.

With eight of nine unions of public sector banks supporting the strike, around 400 branches in Gurgaon remained shut, affecting an estimated transaction of over Rs.800 crore. However, the State Bank of India remained open. “With about 4,000 employees of public sector banks on strike, most banks remained closed. Business in private banks was also hit,” claimed Naresh Bagri, the president of Haryana Bank Employees’ Federation.

Over 50 per cent of Haryana Roadways employees took part in the strike in Gurgaon, badly affecting the public transport sector and causing major inconvenience to passengers. Bus stands in the city wore a deserted look around noon, leaving harried passengers waiting for private buses. Most inter-city Delhi Transport Corporation buses also stayed off the roads.

“No bus has come since the morning. Only some private buses are plying,” said Deepak, who was waiting at a Gurgaon bus stand here.

Preventive custody

About 70 per cent regular and 45 per cent contractual Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam staff also joined the strike in Gurgaon. The attendance at the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon offices was also low.

Earlier in the day, 13 Maruti workers, including a dismissed worker, were taken into preventive custody by the Gurgaon Police for allegedly stopping workers from entering the plant for work. All 13 were let off later.

Some activists alleged that the police entered nearby villages in Manesar and forced contract workers to go to work. Striking workers also took out a march from Kamla Nehru Park to Mahavir Chowk in Gurgaon around noon in support of their demands. The strike remained peaceful, with no reports of violence in and around Gurgaon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vikram Kapoor told The Hindu that over 500 policemen were deployed across the district at important installations, including power stations, water treatment plants, bus stands and Haryana Roadways workshops. The strike also had a partial impact at Bhiwadi and Neemrana industrial areas in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

With close to 4,000 employees of public sector banks on strike, most banks remained closed