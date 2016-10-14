The new season paddy has reached the markets in Punjab and Haryana, but farmers are suffering losses because of tardy procurement. Farmers allege that the lackadaisical approach of government agencies forced them to sell their produce at a rate lower than the minimum support price.

“Commission agents, traders and officials of procurement agencies make farmers wait in the grain markets for days under one pretext or the other, forcing them to resort to distress sale,” Rakesh Bains, a leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union in Haryana, told The Hindu . “Many farmers are being made to wait in the markets for weeks, their paddy lying in the open. This is a ploy to reject their produce because if the paddy is not lifted on time, its moisture content will increase,” he said.

Kharif paddy harvest starts by mid-September. The procurement started in Haryana on September 27, and in Punjab on October 1.

“In many markets of Haryana, farmers are being paid Rs. 80-Rs.100 a quintal, lesser than the minimum support price,” Mr. Bains alleged. This year, the minimum support price is Rs. 1,470 a quintal for the common variety and Rs.1,510 for Grade A.

“Furthermore, farmers are facing difficulties in selling their crop across districts. The government should help farmers sell across districts. For this, the norms for securing the release order should be eased,” he said.

In neighbouring Punjab, farmers are facing a similar problem. They have staged a protest in a few parts of the State. The issue has gained prominence because of the Assembly elections due in a few months.

The Congress has alleged that in the absence of the government machinery in the grain markets, farmers resorted to distress sale of paddy. Pradesh Congress Committee president Capt. Amarinder Singh has accused the government of ignoring the problems of farmers. “Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has failed to ensure timely paddy procurement,” he said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has established a helpline for farmers to file complaints of problems in selling paddy. They can file a direct complaint through the toll free helpline (1905) or on his official email.