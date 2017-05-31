IIT student found dead in her hostel room

more-in

A Ph.D scholar allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi campus here, the police said on Tuesday.

No suicide note has been recovered.

Police said the 27-year-old student, Manjula Devak, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by a police team in the morning.

“We received a PCR call at 7.38 a.m. A police team was dispatched and we found her body hanging in room number 413 in the Nalanda Apartment,” said a senior police officer.

Police said Ms. Devak was a final-year Water Resources student and was married.

Her husband Ritesh Virha and family members, residing in Bhopal, have been informed.

“We are investigating all possible reasons behind her decision to take the extreme step since no suicide note was found on her person or from the scene. The Vasant Vihar police station is investigating the matter,” the officer added.