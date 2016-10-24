Festive look:With Diwali coming up, the Delhi airport here has donned a festive look. “The entry and exit roads are lit up keeping with the theme of “spread the light”. As part of the decor, 20-foot-tall installations have been placed inside the airport, said a spokesperson of airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd. “The special attraction is showcasing India’s cultural heritage through dance forms representing the States,” the spokesp––erson said. “The dance troupes will perform at all three terminals, which will be in the security hold area of Terminal 1D and Terminal 3,” he added.Photos: Special Arrangement

With Diwali coming up, the Delhi airport here has donned a festive look. “The entry and exit roads are lit up to keep up with the theme of “spread the light”. As part of the decor, 20-foot-tall installations have been placed inside the airport,” said a spokesperson of airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL). “The special attraction is showcasing India’s cultural heritage through dance forms representing the States,” the spokesperson said. “The dance troupes will perform at all three terminals, which will be in the security hold area of Terminal 1D and Terminal 3,” he added.

