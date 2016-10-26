: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here have arrested two Afghan nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth nearly Rs. 45 lakh by concealing it in baggage trolleys.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while customs officials were keeping surveillance on passengers arriving from Dubai. During this time, Customs officials intercepted two Afghan nationals on the basis of suspicion.

Trick of the trade

On examining their baggage, five cut pieces of gold bars weighing 1,443 grams were recovered, officials said, adding probe was on.