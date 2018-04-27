‘If ruling party holds candle march, who will take action?’

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at the BJP for protesting to seek justice in the recent alleged kidnap of a Delhi girl and her rape inside a Ghaziabad madrasa, though the party controlled the police in both Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was shameful that instead of arresting the accused, BJP leaders were holding a candle march.

“If the ruling party will hold candle marches, who will take action,” asked Mr. Bharadwaj, adding the BJP government should quit if it cannot maintain law and order.

Crime Branch visit

The Delhi Police had rescued the 10-year-old from the madrasa in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad on Monday and the Crime Branch had visited the site on Wednesday as a part of the investigation.

The girl was allegedly kept inside the premises and raped by a minor. Her family has alleged that the maulvi of the madrasa was also involved.

Demand for justice

BJP leaders, including North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who met the victim’s family, and East Delhi MP Maheish Girri, who carried out a candlelight march on Wednesday, demanded justice for the girl.