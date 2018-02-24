Identify sources of pollution, Haryana, Delhi told

The Delhi Jal Board had alleged that the water being supplied to the Capital had a high ammonia content which made it unsuitable for drinking.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana and Delhi to identify the sources of pollution in the water reaching the Delhi Jal Board reservoirs.

A Bench headed by judicial member Jawad Rahim had on Thursday directed the two States to take measures to check pollution levels in the water reaching Delhi from Haryana.

River ecosystem

“Though the issue is with regard to high levels of ammonia in the water reaching the Delhi Jal Board reservoir but if you take the entire river ecosystem, the pollution level in the portion of the river passing Delhi also needs to be properly checked,” said the Bench. The green panel further directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor the entire process.

“The CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee [DPCC] shall be involved to ensure that erring industries or local bodies and other parties who are causing pollution are dealt with appropriately, and to check the pollution level,” the Bench said, observing that the report submitted by the CPCB was incorrect and directed the body to “recheck” the report.

The NGT had on February 16 had directed Delhi and Haryana to convene a meeting and resolve the matter pertaining to polluted water which was allegedly provided by Haryana to the Capital.