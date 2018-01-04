Identify areas to store stubble: NGT to States

No respite: The green panel had rapped Punjab for not taking comprehensive and effective steps to curb stubble burning in the State.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed States, including Delhi and Punjab, to identify specific areas in each district where crop residue will be collected and stored.

Earlier directions

A Bench headed by NGT acting chairperson U.D. Salvi directed Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to “identify the sites in each district for collection and storage of crop residue”.

Further, the green panel has directed the States to provide detailed information on the mode of utilisation of the stubble that is generated in the fields, apart from providing a detailed description of each site.

Earlier, the green panel, in a bid to tackle air pollution, had passed a slew of directions with respect to the indiscriminate stubble burning that is carried out in most of the States, especially in Punjab.

On December 8, the Tribunal had rapped Punjab for not taking comprehensive and effective steps to curb stubble burning in the State. It had come down heavily on the State government for not complying with the directions passed by the NGT in 2015.

State pulled up

“Tell us one thing that you have done for setting up of biomass plants and pelletisation plants in the State. Have you invited any thermal power plant to use agricultural residue?” the Bench headed by former NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar had asked.