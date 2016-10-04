Farm research body ICAR on Monday discussed ways to boost agriculture output and overcome deteriorating soil health and depleting ground water table in Punjab and Haryana with state officials and scientists.

In a two-day regional committee zone meeting called by ICAR here, the challenges being faced in agriculture sector in three states — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi — were discussed in detail with representatives of each state.

“This region contributes 20 per cent of foodgrain to the national pool. Presently, the major issues affecting agriculture in this region are deteriorating soil health, depleting ground water, diversification and climatic changes leading to declining profits for the farmers,” Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said in a statement.

He emphasised the need to develop appropriate resource conserving technologies and promotion of drip irrigation besides frost and salt-tolerant wheat, rice and mustard varieties suitable for this region.

He urged all the participating Vice-Chancellors, Directors and Senior Officers from state departments to prioritize research and development programs targeting farmers’ needs.

Punjab Assistant Chief Secretary (Development) Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi said farmers distress is rising and an immediate help is required to keep the youth engaged in agriculture, the statement said.

ICAR Secretary Chhabilendra Roul said that policy makers need to be sensitized as the country does not have an effective procurement policies.

“We have to influence the policy makers otherwise second green revolution cannot be achieved,” he noted.

More than 120 senior officers from three states participated in the meeting which will conclude on Tuesday. - PTI