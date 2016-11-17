The government on Friday said TV broadcasters can now continue operations by simply paying the annual fee 60 days before the due date, instead seeking permission for continuation of the channel for a further period of one year.

Annual permission fee

“The Ministry has completely done away with the process of obtaining an ‘annual renewal’ for TV channels in the current form,” Minister for Information & Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said at the Economic Editors Conference.

He explained that broadcasters who have been given the permission for uplinking or downlinking can continue their operations by paying the annual permission fee, which will be treated as permission for continuation of the channel for a period of one year. This decision, he said, will benefit 963 channels and teleports.