In the dock:A poster takes a jibe at former Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar, who allegedly featured in a sex tape.File Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Woman who featured in ‘sex clip’ involving ex-minister says she didn’t know act was being recorded

: Anonymity is on the priority list of the woman who featured in a sex clip allegedly involving former Minister Sandeep Kumar. “I don’t want my name to come (in the media). I am a poor woman who lives from hand to mouth. I am married, and have children,” the woman pleaded while speaking to a news channel on Saturday.

She claimed that all these months she was unaware that Mr. Kumar had allegedly recorded the sex act between them.

Not surprisingly, she sounded ignorant when asked about certain conversations the former minister had had with her during the act. “I had told him (Kumar) that what he was doing (the alleged forced sex) was wrong. But he silenced me asking whether I wanted the ration card or not,” she alleged.

“Does he not know that circulating such a video will bring disrepute not only to me but also to him?” she added.

Wrong intentions?

A resident of Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, the woman was struggling to get a ration card when she met the MLA on the streets last year. “He promised to help me, and asked me to visit him,” said the woman.

She said she was elated at being offered help by the MLA himself. “How was I to know at that time that he would take advantage of me in the name of ration card?” she added.

Trapped

When she met him, the former Minister offered her soft drinks laced with sedatives and took advantage of her, she alleged. She said she was unsure of the location where Kumar allegedly raped her. She said she did not visit Mr. Kumar again, managing to get a ration card by her own efforts. “There was no way I could visit him anymore. He would have trapped me again,” she said.

Case filed

On Saturday, the woman approached the police. Subsequently, a case of rape, causing hurt with poison to commit an offence and transmitting obscene material was registered against Mr. Kumar at the Sultanpuri police station. The MLA has also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, meaning he allegedly took favours for performing his official duty.

The video clip and a set of pictures involving another woman and the minister had surfaced on Wednesday, resulting in the immediate sacking of Kumar as a Minister.

Accused given support

Bereft of any police complaints or even allegations of coercion, the video and pictures had initially suggested that the sexual activity could possibly be consensual, a theory supported by AAP leader Ashutosh in an article.

There was no way

I could visit him anymore. He would have trapped

me again

Victim