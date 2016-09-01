A day after Aam Aadmi Party government sacked Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar over a sex tape allegedly featuring him with a woman, in his defence Mr Kumar said that he's targeted because he is a Dalit.

"It is a conspiracy against me as I am a Dalit. The video needs to be probed," he said in his defence.

He claimed that he resigned not because he's 'guilty' but to ensure that a fair probe is done. "I saw the video and it is not me (in the video)," said Mr. Kumar.

He went on to say that he has an idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in his room and he has constantly raised Dalit issues. "I am targeting for taking up Dalit issues. We have been oppressed for years," he said, playing the caste card.

When asked about his family, he said that his wife is with him. "I have full support of my family. They trust me."

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after receiving the CD containing Mr Kumar's alleged sex video taking a high-moral ground sacked him. "We removed him within half an hour after receiving the CD," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said. However, Mr. Kumar continues to be a member of AAP. The AAP's disciplinary committee will decide on his party membership and appropriate action to be taken.