Feeling “humiliated” after being forced to touch the feet of the woman he was allegedly in a relationship with in front of the police and their respective families in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar, a 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself on Monday.

“Depressed”

Yagya Sharan Dutt was “depressed” following the episode, said his relative.

“Yagya was in a relationship with a woman. Last week, he had gone for lunch with her at a restaurant. However, the couple was slapped by some people who said they were “acquaintances” of the woman,” said Yagya's cousin Harish Chand.

Someone called up the police and the couple was taken to the police station. Yagya’s uncle and the woman’s family were called, added Mr. Chand.

“Sister”

At the police station, her father insulted Yagya and asked him to stay away from his daughter. He also made Yagya touch her feet and accept her as his sister, said the cousin, adding that Yagya fell ill after the incident and did not go to work on Monday.

Yagya lived with his uncle. While the uncle was at work, he hanged himself, the police said. A senior officer said they are probing the matter.

“We are not suspecting foul play as of now. In the post-mortem report, there were no signs of physical torture. The youth was depressed since the woman didn't reciprocate his advances,” said the officer.