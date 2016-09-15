Hospitals quiver under chikungunya strain

With the Capital battling a dengue and chikungunya outbreak, patients are thronging major hospitals. However, the hospitals themselves are struggling to cope with the rush and are unable to accommodate most patients.

Long queues outside ‘fever clinics’ set up by hospitals, unavailability of beds leading to patients cowering with pain in corridors, benches and pavements outside the hospitals are scenes playing out across the city.

Hospital authorities say they are unable to admit all patients; most of them are turned back after being prescribed medicines. Only those with low platelet counts, or in a critical condition, are being admitted.

“We don’t have enough beds. After getting blood tests done, we advice most patients to take medicines and rest at home. Three of our medicine wards are bearing the load of six wards,” said a doctor at north Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital on condition of anonymity.

The Hindu Rao Hospital, which is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is one of the biggest public hospitals and caters to patients coming from as far as Burari.

Fourteen-year-old Ehsaan, covered in a dirty blanket and shivering with fever, waited on a bench outside the fever clinic at the hospital as his elder brother, Rizwaan, waited for his blood test reports.

“He has high fever since two days, which is why I brought him here. The doctors, however, are not willing to admit him despite requests,” said Rizwaan, a resident of north Delhi’s Nathupura. “They have just prescribed paracetamol, which even our neighbourhood doctors give. What is the point of bringing him to a big hospital?” he said.

At west Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, several patients could be seen walking from one ward to another, holding drips, as they remained clueless about the departments they were to visit.

Patients were forced to share beds here even as the increased inflow of patients on Wednesday got the staff to lay out beds in the corridors.

Baby Dixit, the aunt of a three-year-old girl, said she was being forced to take the child home despite her having rashes and high temperature. “Who will be responsible if anything happens?” said Ms. Dixit.

The increase in the number of patients, which was also attributed to the Eid holiday on Tuesday, resulted in several heated exchanges between patients and the marshals deployed at hospital for crowd management.

The Holy Family Hospital in south-east Delhi, too, has been handling a barrage of patients for nearly a month now. A patient here, Kamlesh (45) explained how she was asked to get up from a bed to make way for a person who came after her.

Doctors acknowledge the crunch. Father George P.A., director of the hospital, said they had to close registrations on Wednesday. A notice on the Emergency Ward announced that there were no beds available in the ICU.

At south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, too, the fever clinic had patients queuing up, but the lines were comparatively shorter. Agrim Johar, who had brought his mother here said that he had first gone to AIIMS. However, considering the waiting time, he decided to come to Safdarjung. “When one is unwell, it is tough to wait. Even if I stand in a queue, where will my mother wait?”

Due to the limited beds, most patients are being sent home. Mananjay Kumar, who came to Safdarjung from Mahipalpur with a friend, has had fever since three days. “There is no government hospital near our house and private clinics are full. In our neighbourhood, almost every household has someone with high fever or typhoid. All of us decided to come to Safdarjung together,” said Mananjay.