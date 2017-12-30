‘Hospital didn’t have fire clearance’

more-in

A private hospital in east Delhi where a major fire broke out last week did not have clearance from the city’s fire department, a senior official said on Friday.

The hospital, however, claimed that they have “followed all norms”.

A major fire had broken out on the the second floor of the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar on December 23, and 92 patients had to be evacuated. In a preliminary report submitted to the district administration, the Delhi Fire Services has said the hospital did not have an NoC (no-objection certificate) from it and adequate fire safety measures were not in place.