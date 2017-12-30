Delhi

‘Hospital didn’t have fire clearance’

more-in

A private hospital in east Delhi where a major fire broke out last week did not have clearance from the city’s fire department, a senior official said on Friday.

The hospital, however, claimed that they have “followed all norms”.

A major fire had broken out on the the second floor of the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar on December 23, and 92 patients had to be evacuated. In a preliminary report submitted to the district administration, the Delhi Fire Services has said the hospital did not have an NoC (no-objection certificate) from it and adequate fire safety measures were not in place.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2017 5:57:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hospital-didnt-have-fire-clearance/article22329179.ece

© The Hindu