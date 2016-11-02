With the Haryana government declaring November 1 a public holiday in Gurugram, fewer vehicles plied on city roads on Tuesday making the gala Golden Jubilee celebrations pass off smoothly without any traffic hiccups.

“I was expecting a traffic nightmare in view of the celebrations, but the situation on the roads was completely different. There was huge police presence, especially near the venue, and very few vehicles on the roads. Though most of the offices were closed today, it was a working day for us. The attendance, however, was just over 30 per cent,” said Shantanu Singh, an executive in a finance software company on Sohna Road. He added that the roads appeared cleaner ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and more work was done in the city in the past 15 days than in the last two years.

Though the holiday order was not binding on private companies, the district administration had issued an advisory to private firms, including multinationals, to either declare the day off or allow their employees to work from home. Many firms decided to work on Saturday and remained closed on November 1.

Despite the venue being close to Medanta — The Medicity, hospital authorities seemed satisfied with the traffic arrangements. “We had several rounds of meetings with the Traffic Police to ensure clear route for patients and ambulances. No inconvenience was caused to us,” said Dr. A.K. Dubey, the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Swati Juneja, who stays at Ireo Uptown in Sector 66 on Golf Course Extension Road, said: “I started from Greater Noida for my house in Gurugram around 8.15 p.m. The traffic was crawling from Noida toll to Ashram Chowk, but was smooth from Nehru Place till my house. There were very few vehicles on MG Road. It seems the people did not come out expecting traffic snarls because of Modi’s visit.”

Several fake messages on traffic restrictions did the rounds on WhatsApp groups. “Due to the golden jubilee celebrations n modi's visit to gurgaon, entry/exit to Gurgaon from MG ROAD and NH8 and golf course road will be closed from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM-NOV 1,” read one message. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Y. Puran Kumar said no such restriction was imposed and it was a hoax message.