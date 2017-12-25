Hit by speeding car, pedestrian dies

more-in

A 30-year-old pedestrian died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Mukundpur Chowk on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday. Two bikers chased and nabbed the accused, even as a mob set his car on fire, they added.

Alcohol consumed

The police received a call around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. A police team found Sanjeev Singh, a labourer who was a resident of Jahangirpuri, lying injured on the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Accused driver Ashok Kumar was handed over to the police by the mob. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the car. Kumar, who had consumed alcohol, has been arrested, the police said. He works for a private company.

“Sanjeev was crossing the road when the accused hit him. The victim was flung in the air on impact. However, the accused did not stop and kept driving,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan.

The two bikers, who were riding past, chased Kumar and overtook his vehicle. Locals passing by helped the duo nab him. The mob then thrashed Kumar.

“We took Sanjeev to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The driver was handed over to us by the locals. Medical examination confirmed that he had consumed alcohol,” added Mr. Khan.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station. No one from the crowd, including the bikers, have been identified so far, the officer said.