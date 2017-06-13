History a matter of debate at SAU

more-in

Contesting interpretations of the history of South Asia has prevented South Asian University (SAU), which is the only university functioning under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), from offering a course on the subject.

The university organised its second convocation on Monday, which was addressed by Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar and Deep Kumar Upadhyay, Nepal’s envoy to India.

Nepal is the current chair of SAARC.

As many as 185 students from various South Asian countries were awarded degrees covering subjects like International Relations, Sociology, Computer Science, Development Economics, and Applied Mathematics.

“There is a sentiment about competing interpretations of South Asian history among the stake-holding countries. SAU is a new university and we need the support of all SAARC members.

The introduction of History at this stage might impact the prospects of the university, which is why there is a feeling that it would be better to introduce the subject later,” said a senior faculty member at SAU, adding that the university was yet to come to a consensus about the syllabus for History at the post-graduate level.

“We are aware of the debates over South Asian history. It will take sometime to resolve it,” added the faculty member.

‘National interpretations’

SAU began operating in 2010 and held its first convocation in 2016.

At present, the university functions from Akbar Bhawan in Chanakyapuri.

“The academic committees at SAU, which include members from each SAARC country, will frame the syllabus after collective discussion,” said Dr Kavita Sharma, SAU president.

Ms. Sharma expressed confidence that a History course would eventually be framed after overcoming national interpretations over key events that shaped modern South Asia. “We will introduce history as a discipline in the way that we teach International Relations and Sociology,” she added.

According to Dr. Sharma, Earth Sciences, Environmental Sciences and Mathematics are among the disciplines that have been delayed due to lack of infrastructure, but will be offered by 2019.

History also found considerable emphasis during Mr. Akbar and Mr. Upadhyay address. While the Minister referred to the history of SAARC, which has faced challenges in the last 32 years, Mr. Upadhyay referred to South Asia’s rich history.

“It was in this region that early civilisation developed. Few regions have a history as rich as South Asia’s,” said Mr. Upadhyay.