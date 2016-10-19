: Kabaddi star Rohit Chillar’s family had displayed “every sign of greed” on the very day of his wedding with Lalita, but the woman’s father had chosen to ignore the “ominous signs”. On Tuesday, Lalita’s father, Karan Singh, was a man with “great regret”.

“Rohit’s family had demanded gold rings for every member of his family. We had arranged the rings, but at the last moment we realised we were short by one. Rohit’s family created a scene over this, and did not agree to go ahead with the marriage until we paid cash equivalent to the price of a gold ring,” alleged Mr. Singh, a retired DTC bus conductor, a day after his daughter was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The father said he had felt an urge to call off the marriage at that moment, but he remembered the excitement on his daughter’s face. “Lalita and Rohit had been in a relationship for four years. She was keen on marrying him, so I did not want to break her heart,” he said.

But the alleged incident on the marriage day was just the beginning. Lalita’s family alleged that the family began to demand a luxurious car within days of the marriage. “Initially, they wanted an Audi, but later they settled for a Fortuner. But we were unable to meet their demands and finally bought them the top-end model of the Honda City car,” said Sushil Malik, Lalita’s sister-in-law.

Locals recounted how Lalita’s father had gone out of his way to arrange a grand wedding. “Karan Singh is a retired DTC conductor, and has a few properties in the outer areas of Delhi. But he struggled to finance the expensive wedding that was demanded by his daughter’s in-laws,” said D.R. Dalal, a local elderly man.

He said the wedding was attended by around a dozen kabaddi stars, some of who are natives of outer Delhi’s Nizampur village that has produced several kabaddi players of repute.

Lalita’s sister, Sonu, who was close to the deceased, said Chillar had lost interest in his wife soon after marriage. “All he sought was fame and followers on social media. He and his father would beat up my sister without any provocation, but she would ignore it in the hope that the marriage would begin to work one day,” alleged Sonu.

The family also suspected that Lalita had caught her husband communicating with other women, and was troubled by that. “Lalita had confronted him over this issue, but she did not share the details with us,” said her father.

Lalita was found hanging at her parents’ home in Nangloi on Monday evening. She left behind a suicide note and a lengthy audio recording in which she blamed her husband and his parents of troubling her for dowry. The sportsman and his parents have been booked for dowry death and cruelty.