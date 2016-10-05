The Communication and Information Services (CIS) department of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has designed a campus-wide optical fibre (OFC) network and high-speed Wi-Fi for its hostels.

Inaugurating the facility on Monday, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, said: “Our students can now connect from hostels through the university’s Wi-Fi. This will increase their skills and academic and research output, besides enhancing their campus social life.”

Connectivity at hostels is part of JNU’s larger plan of campus-wide Wi-Fi initiatives. The academic complex of JNU is already covered by a high-speed Wi-Fi network.

‘Will help students’

Rector Chintamani Mahapatra said that Wi-Fi facility in hostels would help students with their education and research. “It is a major step in making Wi-Fi more widely available on the campus as part of improving connectivity across the university,” added the Rector.

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said that the process of getting Wi-Fi to hostels was started by the previous unions, and that the present union had ensured that the administration expedited the process.