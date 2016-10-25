In hot water:Three senior Unitech officials had earlier been summoned by a trial court in connection with a complaint lodged by investors of a housing project in Noida.FIle photo

In what came as relief for three top officials of beleaguered real estate major Unitech Ltd., the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the execution of non-bailable warrants issued against them by a trial court on a private complaint that alleged delay in handing over flats to buyers.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted relief to Unitech Ltd.’s Chairman Ramesh Chandra and Managing Directors Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra after their counsel assured the high court that they would appear before the trial court on the next date of hearing - October 26.

“Considering the fact that counsel for the petitioners says that they (the petitioners) will appear before the trial court on the next date of hearing on October 26, till the next date of hearing the execution of non—bailable warrant (NBWs) is stayed,” the court said.

Senior advocates Sudhir Nandrajog and Dayan Krishnan, who appeared for the Chandras, told the court that the trial court had on September 5 summoned the trio on October 4 in connection with a complaint lodged by investors who alleged delay in handing over flats in a housing project in Noida.

Mr. Nandrajog said since the summons were not served to them, they were unable to appear before it on October 4. It was after this that the trial court issued bailable warrants against the trio and fixed the matter for further hearing on October 17.

“The summons issued against us were not served. Then, bailable warrants were issued and that, too, were not served. On October 17, the trial court issued non-bailable warrants against us,” he said.

State asked to reply

To this, the court, which also sought the reply of the State by December 15 on the pleas filed by Chandras through their counsel Saket Sikri, asked, “Why were these bailable warrants not served?”

Responding to this, the counsel said, “they were out of Delhi due to business exigencies as they keep travelling for work”.

However, the counsel appearing for the State claimed that the summons were served upon them and after they did not appear before the trial court, warrants were issued. He said the summons were affixed on their residential address.

During the hearing, Mr Nandrajog countered the State’s claims saying it was not clear from the records as to when the summons were served. He said that without execution of bailable warrant, the trial court should not have issued the NBWs.

Mr. Krishnan, representing Ramesh Chandra, said his client was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company, and keeping in view his age, he should be exempted from personal appearance before the trial court.

The court said, “How can this court grant him exemption? He has to appear before the trial court and seek bail.”

However, it added, “after appearance before the trial court on October 26, in case the petitioner files application seeking exemption from personal appearance in future, the court will consider it as per the law”. — PTI

