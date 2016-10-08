Sorry state:Court took note of photographs showing students in porta cabin-like classrooms at the Bhatti Mines government school.Photo: Special Arrangement

The Delhi High Court said on Thursday that while the Delhi government took action against private schools for not complying with basic infrastructure and staff requirements, its own schools were lacking in the same.

A Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was disquieted when presented with photographs of students studying in porta cabin-like classrooms with prefabricated structures and tin roofs at the government school in Bhatti Mines.

‘Basics not ensured’

“Photographs have been placed on record, which show that the classrooms are not permanent but made of temporary pre-fabricated material with tin roofs. From the photographs, it appears that there is not enough furniture available for the students to sit and study,” the court said while adding that “the government itself is not complying with the basic requirements and guidelines framed by it for various schools”.

It also noted that in several cases, the government takes action against private school for not complying with basic requirements. “The government for its own schools is not maintaining basic infrastructure and adequate staff,” remarked Justice Sachdeva.

The court has now directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit detailing the infrastructure and teaching staff available in government schools and the steps taken to address deficiencies.

“The counter affidavit shall place on record the statistics with regard to the total number of government schools in Delhi with the total number of students in each school and the infrastructure, inter alia, furniture, desks, etc., available in schools,” it ordered.

The Bench was hearing a petition argued by advocate Ashok Agarwal, who told the court that the school he visited in Tughlakabad was also running under tin sheds with many other government schools functioning in a similar manner.

The school at Bhatti mines has been running since 1984 in pre-fabricated porta cabin-like structures with tin roofs on a land measuring 29,939.61 sq m.

As many as 1,933 students study in this school in 41 pre-fabricated classrooms. Due to non-availability of adequate class rooms, students for classes IX to XII come from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while students of classes VI, VII and VIII come at 1 p.m. and stay till 6:30 p.m.

In summers, meanwhile, the heat plays havoc. The classrooms are such that there is a gap between the pre-fabricated walls and the tin roof, enough for monkeys to enter. In almost all classrooms, of the five fans installed, two to three are out of order. Also, next to the school is a dumping ground.