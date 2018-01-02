Heroin worth ₹15 crore recovered, two arrested

more-in

The Special Cell claimed to have busted an international drug racket with the arrest of two Punjab-based drug suppliers. The police said they have recovered 3.5kg heroin worth ₹15 crore from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that Ravi Shankar (50) and Vikas alias Bhola (30), both residents of Hoshiarpur, were arrested on December 27 after the police received a tip-off on their arrival near Sherawala Gurdwara on Outer Ring Road.

Tip-off on deal

“We received the information that the accused will collect a consignment of heroin from a person of African origin around 1p.m. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended,” said Mr. Kushwah, adding that 2 kg heroin was recovered from Ravi’s possession and 1.5 kg from Vikas.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they sold heroin in Punjab after receiving the consignment in Delhi from Nigerians who got it from their counterparts in neighbouring countries. “It was also revealed that the peddlers who smuggle the drug into the country swallow heroin capsules and hide them in their stomach,” said the officer.

Mr. Kushwah claimed that the police have identified the supplier who was to deliver the consignment to the accused and are looking for him. The police said that Ravi has several criminal cases registered against him.