Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said ‘Kisan Sahayata Kendras’ are being set up in grain markets to facilitate growers in selling their produce in the ongoing marketing season.

The Chief Minister, who was reviewing the arrangements made for the procurement of paddy during the ongoing kharif marketing season in the state, directed agencies to ensure prompt procurement of produce and timely payment to farmers.

An official release quoting Mr Khattar said that sufficient quantity of ‘bardana’ has also been made available to the procurement agencies for the storage of produce.

He said that the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department have already started a four-digit helpline number - 1967 on which the farmers could inform about the problems, if any, being faced by them in selling their produce.

The calls on this number are attended by the officials of the department.

The Chief Minister said the State government has also allocated those 13 districts to the Administrative Secretaries of different departments for inspection of mandis where paddy is arriving for procurement.

In case, farmers face any problem during the procurement process, they can directly contact these officers on their phones.

The Chief Minister directed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department and Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board to get completed the calibration of machines already available in the mandis for measuring the moisture content in paddy and make adequate arrangement for new machines wherever required.

While reviewing the ongoing procurement of Bajra, he directed the government procurement agencies to procure atleast 10,000 metric tonnes from the farmers of the State as against the target of 5,500 metric tonnes set for last year.

It was also informed that e-procurement system has been implemented in the State and all mandis have been allotted unique e-login id.

Apart from this, Form-J has been made available online.

Similarly, 36 mandis have so far been linked with e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) under which the government agencies have one-to-one purchase system.

For the effective implementation of e-NAM, the concerned officials of government procurement agencies have been imparted training at Karnal. - PTI

