During the special Assembly session on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP legislators locked horns over the health crisis in the city.

While Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta blamed the Delhi government for not taking advance measures in advance against the dengue and chikungunya outbreak, AAP MLAs accused the BJP-led municipal corporations for the “failure”.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that meetings on the mosquito-borne diseases had started taking place since March-end and Commissioners and officials of the civic bodies were part these discussions.

Blame game

Mr. Jain said that while the Delhi government can provide health treatment for these diseases, it is the job of the civic bodies to ensure that the diseases do not spread.

“The job of the civic bodies is to check mosquito breeding and remove garbage on time. They failed on both fronts. Neither fogging took place nor has the sanitation situation in Delhi improved,” Mr. Jain said.

Praising his government’s efforts in treating the patients, the Health Minister said that even with fixed number of beds, the Health Department has done a good job.

“We are treating patients not only from Delhi, but even from the neighbouring States. Because the medicines are free, people are pouring into the city,” the Minister said.

The AAP leader added that due to the “failure” of the municipal corporations, the Delhi government had to take up the fogging work.