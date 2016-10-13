He gave abductor a tough time

The boy was repeatedly assured that he was being taken to his parents.Photo: Special Arrangement

It was not easy carrying six-year-old Nishank to Jammu against his wishes. Being an “active” and “intelligent” child, Nishank gave his kidnapper, a “mentally unstable woman,” enough trouble during the journey till Jammu.

But amazingly, the woman was able to deal with the situation — until she was caught without a ticket at the Katra railway station.

Nishank was repeatedly assured by the woman that he was being taken to his parents. After a while, he threatened to start shouting in the train they had taken to Katra. “Each time I threatened to shout, Didi would say she would soon stop the train and place it on the adjacent track so that we could return home,” the boy recounted.

Nishank was given nothing to eat during the two days he spent with her. “Whenever I asked her for food, she would say she had no money. She too did not eat the whole time,” the boy said. He denied that he was beaten by the woman.

But the boy’s energy came to his help at the Katra station. When railway officials asked the woman where she was headed, she had no answer. Nishank then gave them the address of his aunt’s home, from where he was taken away, and his own address.

A senior police officer said the woman was Nishank’s aunt’s neighbour. “Most likely, she wanted someone to play with,” said the officer.

Earlier, when the duo took a DTC bus, the conductor wanted the woman to buy a ticket. When she said she had no money, he threatened to fine her. “Didi [the woman] began asking me where I had kept the Rs. 100 she gave me. She had not given me any money,” Nishank told The Hindu on Wednesday.