Rachna, the housemaid who first saw the bodies of former D-G B.K. Bansal and his son Yogesh in their flat in east Delhi on Tuesday, claimed that her employer complained of harassment by the CBI and had lost the “will to live”.

Corroborating some of the allegations made by Bansal in a suicide note, Rachna said that the family was worried as they were repeatedly called by the CBI. “They used to tell me that they are being harassed,” said Rachna.

“Uncleji (Bansal) would keep saying that CBI murdered his wife and daughter. He would say, ‘even if I am wrong, the CBI shouldn’t have tortured my wife and daughter and forced them to kill themselves’. He would often blame the CBI for ruining his life completely,” she said.

She added that a day before the incident, Bansal had gone for another round of interrogation and upon returning had shared his plan to take a trip with his son to Hisar.

“The duration of the trip was undecided, but they had planned it to be three or four days. They had even ordered south Indian food that day, but didn’t eat at all,” she said.

She said the father and son were depressed. “They didn't show to the outside world that they were depressed. But since they used to treat me as a family member, they would keep saying that there is nothing left in their lives,” she said.

Cremation in Hisar

Bansal and his son were cremated in their ancestral village in Hisar, Haryana, on Wednesday. Bansal’s nephew Naresh lit the pyres in the presence of the official’s brother Pawan and some relatives.

Bansal’s maid Rachna has claimed that her employer had lost the “will to live”