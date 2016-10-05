The High Court on Monday stayed a Central Information Commission’s (CIC) order directing Hockey India (HI) to disclose details of sponsorship amount received by it in the last two years and the commission it had paid to get them.

The CIC had passed the order on a plea by BJP MP Kirti Azad, who had sought to know from HI various details about its functioning including sponsorship details.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notice to Mr. Azad on HI’s plea challenging the CIC order.

The MP had also sought to know the details of expenditure incurred on consultancy and legal expenses in the last two years with name of each consultants and lawyers engaged by the sports body and the Hockey India League.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for HI, asked how Mr. Azad was entitled to have such information.

Earlier, the Hockey India had argued before the CIC that these details were already in the public domain through their website and hence they need not provide them under the Right to Information Act.

The CIC had in its order said HI will provide printouts of their website with regards to three issues: sponsorship amount, commission paid to get it, and legal and consultancy fee paid by it.