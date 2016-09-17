HC slams govt for lack of special educators

The AAP government and the municipal corporations were pulled up by the Delhi High Court on Friday for their failure to appoint special educators in its schools.

The HC issued notices to the Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on a plea by a grieving mother, who had approached the court saying her two mentally-challenged sons have studied at government and municipality-run schools for years, but learnt nothing and were rather made a source of entertainment.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the government and the SDMC to file affidavits within two weeks providing details as to the number of disabled students studying in their schools and the special educators posted.

The court also directed them to furnish details on steps taken to implement a 2009 order, which ordered that each government-run school must have at least two special educators.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mamta and her husband Shyam Nandan, who sell vegetables in Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi.

Their two sons — both mentally-challenged to varying degrees — have studied at government and municipality-run schools for years.

While Shubham, 9, a student of Class IV at SDMC primary school, Katwaria Sarai, is suffering 50 per cent mental retardation, 16-year-old Satyam is 75 per cent challenged and left school when he was in Class VI at Government Boys Senior Secondary School.

Sad state of affairs

There are over 30,000 students with disabilities in government and MCD-run schools.

There are 137 special educators in MCD schools as against the sanctioned strength of 1,600.

Delhi government schools have 400 special educators in all its schools as against 933 posts.

Letter to CM

Earlier this month, Mamta had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“My kids have suffered immensely. We went to the Education Department’s office. They told us some months ago that special educators would be appointed soon, but nothing has been done. They are kids with special needs. For years they have been going to school, but haven’t learnt anything. They can talk, handle small amount of money, but nothing beyond that. What will they do in future,” said Mamta.

The couple also approached All India Parents Association run by advocate and activist Ashok Agarwal.

Mr. Agarwal said that despite a 2009 High Court order directing the government and the municipal authorities to appoint at least two special educators in each of their schools, nothing has been done in this direction.

