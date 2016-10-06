The Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das-starrer revolves around the incidents following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.— Photo: Special Arrangement

‘31st October’ is slated for release on Friday.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the release of the Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das-starrer 31st October , a film that revolves around the incidents following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini said petitioner advocate Ajay Katara should have first approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before coming to the court or made it a party. Mr. Katara withdrew his petition. He later said he would approach the court again.

Secular fabric

The petition had sought that the production house be restrained from releasing the film on Friday and delete certain scenes, which can affect the secular fabric of the country. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The film tells the struggle of a family to survive amid the riots.

The petitioner said the film has a look-alike of a “political figure” and shows him in a bad light.

Political figure “targeted”

“As evident from the trailers, posters and banners, there are various scenes in the film that are aimed at and targeted against a political figure and paint him in bad light,” the petition stated.

“From whatever little is shown in the trailers, it is clear that the action and words used by the said character are of offending nature. They have all the ingredients to tarnish the reputation of a particular person.”