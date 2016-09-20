The Delhi High Court has junked a Pakistani national’s plea for liver transplantation of her husband, suffering from liver and kidney failure, after she failed to prove a relationship between the donor and the donee (her husband).

Karachi-based Syeda Noor had moved the court seeking permission for transplantation of liver tissues donated by a person who she said was a family friend.

Ruling out commercial angle

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva rejected her plea challenging the orders of the authorisation committee and appellate authority, which had dismissed their representations on the grounds that there was no relationship between the donor and the donee.

“The authorisation committee as well as the appellate authority had held that they could not rule out the possibility of a commercial transaction between the two. The petitioner has not been able to establish any link or connection or any affection or attachment or special reason as to why the donor has consented to donate the liver tissue to the recipient," the court said.

“Though it may be a hard case from the point of view of the petitioner number one (patient) but the statute has to be strictly complied with to ensure there is no trafficking or commercial angle involved,” it observed.

The court, however, in its order stated that in case any application is filed by the Ms. Syeda seeking to donate her liver tissue to her husband, the same shall be considered in accordance with the law.

Ms Syeda had approached the court saying the condition of her 46-year-old husband Sulaiman Mohammad was critical immediate transplantation was needed to save his life.

She had said she would donate one of her kidneys for the surgery, but the doctors treating her husband said she cannot donate liver tissues which are needed for the transplant and Karachi-based Humaira Muddaser, one of her friends, was willing to donate liver tissues for the surgery on “humanitarian ground”.

