HC raps civic bodies over illegal units

The Delhi High Court pulled up the civic authorities here for allowing industrial units in residential areas despite such industries being given alternate plots in regular industrial areas.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the civic bodies to conduct an inquiry and inform the court about zone-wise details of such illegal industries, before February 19, 2018.

The court’s direction came after it was informed by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) that 1,706 units remain unused or vacant despite being given designated industrial areas in Narela, Bawana and Bawana – II (Bhorgarh).

The Bench remarked that apart from the environmental impact due to the continuous operation of illegal industries activities in residential or non-conforming areas, it was causing constraint to public exchequer for maintaining these industrial complexes developed at a huge cost.

“Additionally, this continued illegal industrial activities is putting a huge constraint on every resource of the city unreasonably and also putting a pressure on the available infrastructure and impacting the pollution levels,” the Bench remarked.