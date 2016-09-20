The Delhi High Court on Monday asked a private school why it had denied admission to a differently-abled boy from the EWS category despite a single Bench’s order.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked Siddharth International school near Ghaziabad why it had not complied with the August 26 order by admitting 10-year-old Priyanshu in Class I.

Priyanshu had lost one leg in an accident and now has a prosthetic leg below the left knee.

Following a plea filed by his mother, Babli, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) directed that he be admitted to the school under the EWS category. The school, however, challenged the tribunal’s order before the high court saying the MACT had no power to pass such an order.

On August 26, Justice Manmohan had directed the school to admit the boy saying this would make the other students more sensitive to challenges faced by others.

School challenges order

This order, however, was challenged by the school, which on Monday told the court that the boy had already taken admission in a MCD school, and that there was no vacant EWS seat.

The Bench has now reserved its order on the appeal.

Priyanshu’s mother Babli works in a factory where she packs plastic spoons. Besides that, she also does sewing work to make Rs. 5,000 per month. She lost her husband to cancer soon after Priyanshu’s accident.

Justice Manmohan had held that MACT order was without jurisdiction. But he did add that “As Master Priyanshu belongs both to EWS/DG as well as a person with Disability Category and a seat under EWS/DG category is available in one of the better educational institutions in the immediate neighbourhood, this Court adopts the impugned orders (of MACT) ...by directing the school to grant admission to him in Class I.”

“The directions in the present case have been passed to rehabilitate an accident victim...There is nothing to suggest that justice and law cannot dwell together. One should not forget that the purpose of all law is justice,” the court had said.