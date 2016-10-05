A petitioner moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for a stay on the release of Bollywood film “31st October” starring Vir Das and Soha Ali Khan and revolving around the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The petitioner Ajay Katara said that the production house should be restrained from releasing the film on October 7 and be directed to delete certain scenes.

The petitioner said the trailers and posters of the film show that it can affect the secular fabric of the country. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The film, under the production house Magical Dreams Production Pvt. Ltd., has been produced by Harry Sachdeva and shows the struggle of a family to survive amid the riots. The petitioner said the film shows a look alike of a “political figure” and shows him in a bad light.

“As evident from the trailers, posters and banners, there are various scenes in the film that are aimed at and targeted against a political figure and paint him in bad light,” the petition said.

“From whatever little is shown in the trailers, it is clear that the action and words used by the said character are of offending nature. They have all the ingredients to tarnish the reputation of a particular person,” Mr Katara said.