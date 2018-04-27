HC grants interim bail to Ilyasi

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim bail for a month to former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi, serving life term for killing his wife 18 years ago, to take care of his ailing second spouse.

₹20,000 bond

The court granted the relief to Ilyasi, subject to his furnishing a bond of ₹20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Ilyasi, who had shot to fame for hosting TV crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was taken into custody on December 16 last year.

A trial court had on December 20, 2017, sentenced him to life term for stabbing his wife Anju to death, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”. He was arrested on March 28, 2000.