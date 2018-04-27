Next Story
Delhi

HC grants interim bail to Ilyasi

Suhaib Ilyasi

Suhaib Ilyasi   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy.

more-in

Court allows him to take care of his ailing second wife

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim bail for a month to former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi, serving life term for killing his wife 18 years ago, to take care of his ailing second spouse.

₹20,000 bond

The court granted the relief to Ilyasi, subject to his furnishing a bond of ₹20,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Ilyasi, who had shot to fame for hosting TV crime show ‘India’s Most Wanted’, was taken into custody on December 16 last year.

A trial court had on December 20, 2017, sentenced him to life term for stabbing his wife Anju to death, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”. He was arrested on March 28, 2000.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
New Delhi
bailouts
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2018 6:14:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-grants-interim-bail-to-ilyasi/article23688624.ece

© The Hindu