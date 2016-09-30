The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya, who has been called for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case registered against his father and others.

‘No such plan’

Justice Vipin Sanghi told the ED that the officer before whom Mr. Vikramaditya appears should be told not to arrest him. ED counsel Sanjeev Narula maintained that the agency had no such plan and that he would communicate this to the officer concerned.

Non-appearance

Mr. Vikramaditya has been asked to appear on Friday by the ED for questioning in connection with the case following his non-appearance for interrogation earlier.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Mr. Singh’s son, contended that he apprehends his client may be detained during questioning and that he should be protected from arrest. The ED had filed a case under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the CBI in this regard in September last year.

The agency is probing allegations that Mr. Singh and his family had amassed wealth of Rs.6.1 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income between 2009 and 2011, when he was the Union Minister of Steel.