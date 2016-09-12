COSTLY AFFAIR: Each table, measuring 4ft x 6ft, costs the vendors Rs.15 in municipality fee; each 12-watt LED light panel is rented for Rs.20 per day; and Rs. 20 fee per stall goes to a “pradhan” or middleman who deals with the authorities.

Hawkers blame dip in business on authorities who often shift the location of the markets, impose arbitrary restrictions, and don't provide proper infrastructure

When he started selling clothes at weekly haats in south Delhi 44 years ago, Ramji didn’t think that he would still be spending his evenings at the bustling, make-shift markets in his sixties.

But decades later, he sits outside a large stall selling footwear — everything from plastic flip-flops to fake-brand sneakers — at the Wednesday market in Vasant Vihar. Dressed in a white kurta that complements his beard, Ramji is retired, but he keeps an eye on his grandsons, who have taken over the family trade.

“Not much has changed. I used to sell clothes, the children sell shoes. We managed to make a jhopri and are still trying to get by,” he says, referring to his home in a nearby slum cluster in R.K. Puram.

Daily grind

According to the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), there are about 60,000 vendors like Ramji and his grandsons, who sell their wares at weekly markets across the city.

Every afternoon, they load their wares and metal rods, which serve as display racks, into an auto or tempo, travel short distances to the day’s bazaar and set up shop.

Each table, measuring four feet by six feet, costs the vendors Rs.15 in municipality fees; each 12-watt LED lights panel is rented for Rs.20 per day; and a Rs.20 fee per stall goes to a “pradhan”, or middleman, who deals with the authorities. After an evening of hectic bargaining, they pack up and leave, only to repeat it all the next day at another location.

Competition

Shankar Verma, who sells children’s clothes that he buys from Gandhi Nagar at south Delhi haats, including Vasant Vihar, Mohammadpur and R.K. Puram, says it’s getting difficult to eke out profits.

“We don’t have any electricity costs or rents like shopkeepers do. So almost everything we earn is profit. In the past few years, that has also started decreasing,” he rues.

Several vendors at the Vasant Vihar market agree.

They complain about declining footfall, more competition from established markets and chain stores that offer home delivery of vegetables and increasing costs of doing business.

“We make Rs. 2,000 on a good day, like in the festive season during Navratras. But, these days we are lucky if we manage to make even Rs.600. The overall sales are down by 50 per cent,” says a clothes vendor, who goes by the name Lal Sahab.

Some thrive

However, things are not so gloomy for all. Some weekly markets are thriving, says Arbind Singh, national coordinator of NASVI.

“The problem is not the customers. It’s the authorities that shift markets or impose restrictions, and the lack of infrastructure like toilets. Weekly markets are vibrant, they just need some promotion and protection from authorities,” Mr. Singh says.

One such market is in Bhogal. The mangal bazaar, or Tuesday market, has expanded over the years and now covers at least seven by-lanes in the area, says Manju Roy, a regular. The 58-year-old Jangpura resident confesses that she goes to the market more out of habit than out of any real need. “Today, I have come here to buy bangles and clothes. They are really cheap, and more durable compared to what we can buy at malls,” she says.

Vendors, however, say that supermarkets and malls have taken away a big chunk of customers from the markets.

However, with the spiralling prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses and other household items, scores of people still head to the bazaars hoping for cheap prices and heavy bargains.

“Those air-conditioned shops are a reality and street vendors have to face it. Earlier, both the rich and the poor used to come to us, now only the poor do. So, we now primarily target the middle and low income groups and create offers that would attract them,” says 41-year-old Ashok Kumar, a shoe seller at the Wednesday market of Govindpuri.

After inheriting the line of work from his father, Ashok now offers a flat rate of. Rs 100 on any pair of women’s shoes, be it stilettos, pumps, flats or moccasins.

“I buy each pair for Rs. 80 from Chandni Chowk and it costs me about Rs. 5 per pair on transportation,” he says.

It’s been one hour since he set up his stall and he has already pocketed Rs. 400.

For the vendors, that is a good start to the day.