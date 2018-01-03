‘Have always supported positive initiatives of govt’

more-in

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government trained its guns at him yet again, this time over his objections to its “quality health for all” scheme which would render it “unworkable”, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal sought to clarify that he had “always supported positive initiatives of government”.

There appeared to be a “lot of misinformation being spread” about the approvals given by Mr. Baijal to proposals to provide financial assistance for specified high-end diagnostic tests and surgeries and for outsourcing of diagnostic services to provide free laboratory services, Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Income criteria to extend the service was suggested on the basis of recommendations of the Planning and Finance Department and the L-G had “never advised” the government to exclude the middle classes from the scheme.

“Incorporation of a suitable income criteria was suggested by the L-G on the basis of recommendation of the Planning and Finance Departments...No government can have unlimited resources. Therefore, it is important that the resources of the government are used first to help the poor and needy,” the statement said.

The affluent sections of the society, it further said, should not crowd out the deserving poor; it was “really strange to note” Raj Niwas observed, that the elected government was of the view that the “resources of the State should be used to provide financial assistance to the rich people staying in posh colonies.”

The L-G also “never advised to exclude the middle class from the scheme” and the government was free to choose an appropriate income level that does not exclude the middle classes and the poor from the scheme.

Issues, the statement said, had been raised in the media about the difficulties in obtaining an income certificate in relation to which it said that Mr. Baijal “never imposed any condition of requirement of income certificate for availing the scheme.” “This appears to be a presumption. An easier way out for the government is to allow residents to avail the benefits of the scheme on the basis of self certification. The government should trust the people and there should not be any need of income certificate,” it argued.

Health care system

In fact, Raj Niwas sought to clarify, the L-G had concurred with the Cabinet decisions to strengthen the health care delivery system for residents of Delhi.

“If the elected government has a different view, it could have engaged in the consultative exercise as prescribed by rules and matter would have been reconsidered. However, it is unfortunate that again attempt is being made to settle the issues through media,” the statement added.