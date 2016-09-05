Artiste claims she was being harassed over “insulting” a particular caste through a song.

: Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who is accused of insulting a particular caste through a song at a stage show, allegedly attempted suicide at her Chhawla residence here on Sunday morning claiming that she was being harassed online.

According to the police, the condition of the singer is now stable.

A note purportedly written by the 21-year-old accuses one Satpal Tanwar of abetting her suicide by running an online campaign against her and even casting aspersions on her character, the police said.

“I am in this profession to earn a livelihood...The reason for my step is only and only Satpal Tanwar. With folded hands I appeal to those in the Haryana Cabinet to not trouble my mother after this and ensure the strictest possible punishment for Tanwar [sic],” said the note.

Satpal is the man on whose complaint the Haryana Police had booked Sapna under the SC And ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in July.

The basis of the complaint was a song Sapna sung during a stage show in February. Certain lines in the song had objectionable content as they were considered disrespectful towards a particular caste. In her suicide note, she has also expressed her displeasure and disappointment over the registration of the case claiming that the song “Ragini” sung by her had been sung by other artistes in the past as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surender Kumar said that around 6 a.m. family members of Sapna (she lives with her mother and a younger brother) noticed froth coming out of her mouth and she was continuously vomiting.

“When they asked her, she told them that she had consumed rat poison. The family then rushed her to Cliffton Hospital in Chhawla in south-west Delhi where she is currently admitted. The family informed us around 8-30 a.m. after which we started our probe,” said Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said Satpal had sent objectionable message to Sapna on WhatsApp and Facebook.

A copy of the six-page suicide note in Hindi has been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well, said the police.