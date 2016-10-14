In a bid to popularise working women hostels and improve their conditions, Haryana government on Wednesday directed authorities to conduct survey of all such hostels in the State.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the officials of the Women and Child Development Department to submit a report in this regard within a fortnight.

Mr Khattar, who presided over a meeting to review the functioning of Women and Child Development Department here, also directed the officers to popularise these hostels to generate awareness about them among women.

At present, 16 such hostels are functioning in different districts of the state with an aim to provide accommodation facilities to the working women.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed the officers concerned to identify a small district on pilot basis and make it free from the menace of child labour in the Swarna Jayanti Year of the State.

He directed them to conduct a survey in the district to ascertain the reasons why children are forced into labour.

He also stressed on the need to resolve the cases of domestic violence through mutual dialogue. - PTI