Breathing heavy:People take protection against pollution as they commute through smog in Gurugram on Monday.Photo: PTI

The Haryana government on Monday decided to implement a multi-pronged strategy to effectively deal with the prevailing air pollution in the affected districts of the State falling in the National Capital Region.

In a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar it was decided that for five days stone crushers in the affected areas would remain closed and fresh manufacturing by brick kilns would also remain suspended.

Traffic cops on high alert

Also, the traffic police will be on high alert and government hospitals would be functional during night to deal with any emergency situation. Deputy Commissioners in the affected districts have been empowered to take decision at their level to declare holidays in schools, depending upon the situation of air pollution in their respective areas.

Mr. Khattar directed the officials to ensure that guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were followed in letter and spirit while undertaking construction activities. He also directed the Health Department to issue an advisory to the people about different measures, including sprinkling of water in front of their houses and staying away from any work which emanates smoke, to protect themselves from smoke and pollution.

With a view to prevent accidents on the National Highway due to low visibility caused by the smog, the traffic police would be on high alert during night hours.

All government hospitals would be on stand-by mode to meet any eventuality and provide immediate medical care to accident victims.

Committee formed

Mr. Khattar also directed the officials to constitute a high-level committee to explore the possibilities of setting up plants in the State for converting agriculture and urban waste into energy and submit the report within a month.

He said that efforts were being made to permanently resolve the problem of air pollution caused by burning of agricultural residue.

It was informed that farmers in the State were being encouraged to use ‘Happy Seeder’, a unique technique which is used for sowing wheat without burning paddy residue. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given on the purchase of this implement.

Budget modifications

The State government has also increased the budget for subsidy from Rs.21 crore to Rs.31 crore during the current financial year to cover a large number of farmers.

It was informed that all Deputy Commissioners in the State had already been directed to keep a vigil on the burning of stubble.

As a result of it, 1,424 cases have been registered for violating the instructions and Rs.14 lakh have been recovered as fine.

While interacting with mediapersons, the Chief Minster said that this year the problem of pollution had aggravated due to several reasons such as smoke, burning of agricultural residue, construction activities, fire-crackers during Diwali, lack of atmospheric circulation and rain.